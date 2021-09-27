HAHIRA – Voting for the Hahira Photography Contest is open until Oct. 1.
Hahira Main Street sponsors the contest, which captures scenes of the city, via Facebook.
“The contest allows us to capture different aspects of Hahira,” Jennifer Price, Main Street director, said. “It also provides an opportunity for our local photographers, professionals and amateurs to showcase their talents.”
She said winners will be recognized on social media.
