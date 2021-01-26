HAHIRA – Hahira was recently awarded Visionary City by the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend, according to a statement from the city released Monday.
There were eight other recipients, the release stated.
“Each city was recognized for actions and initiatives taken that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home,” according to the statement.
Hahira was acknowledged for the expansion of its literacy programs “to foster community and bring residents downtown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the statement.
The city established a book club and a StoryWalk, where residents visited various stores to read pages of books.
“If ever there was a time for unity and togetherness, it is now, and these nine cities have illustrated this unity through their visionary projects,” Larry Hanson, GMA executive director, said in the statement. “It’s our privilege to honor the elected officials, city staff and community leaders who made these initiatives possible. These cities exemplify what it means to be forward-thinking for their residents and generations to come. They serve as inspiring examples of civility, collaboration and what it means to create communities of positive change across Georgia.”
