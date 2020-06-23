HAHIRA — The City of Hahira has been designated as an affiliate Main Street America program.
Each year, Main Street America recognizes affiliate programs in recognition of their dedication to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, city officials said in a statement.
“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s 341 Main Street America affiliate programs and their commitment to the revitalization of their commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and chief executive officer of the National Main Street Center. “Their hard work to advance strong local economies and improve the social and cultural life of their downtowns is truly powerful. Especially during these difficult times, these Main Street programs will be crucial to strengthening their economies and ensuring their downtowns remain vibrant in the years to come.”
In 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
The City of Hahira’s performance is annually evaluated by Georgia Mainstreet, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes, city officials said.
“The City of Hahira is proud to be part of such an innovative movement that encourages economic development and the revitalization of historic downtowns," Mayor Bruce Cain said. "We are excited to see how Hahira progresses over the next year and into the future.”
