Hahira murder suspect surrenders

HAHIRA — A woman sought in a weekend murder case in Hahira has turned herself in, authorities said Tuesday
Davisha Johnson, 32, of Hahira was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Monday on warrants for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after asking someone to call 911 for her so she could surrender, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
She was taken into custody without incident on Vallotton Drive in Valdosta, the statement said.
At about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Hahira police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s help with a death investigation at the Hahira Inn at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Ga 122, a GBI statement said.
The police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a 911 call about shots fired in a guest room.
Tuesday, the GBI identified the victim as Daron Roberto “Ron” Williams, 51, of Hahira. He and Johnson had known each other for several years, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this case should call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090 or Hahira Police at (2290 794-2440.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
