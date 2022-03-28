Hahira Middle wins state conference

HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School Technology Student Association recently claimed the Middle School Chapter of the Year title at the Georgia TSA State Conference in Athens.
The Technology Student Association is “an extracurricular club that focuses on technology and leadership development,” said Aarin Dave, eighth-grader.
It is made up of 50 students across all three grades who meet twice weekly after school. Students work on projects anticipated to compete at the state and even national level against other middle school TSA chapters. Sixteen of the 50 competed.
The HMS TSA chapter is led by Curt Johnson, engineering technology instructor. Johnson provides resources and guides the students through the design process but much of the work is done independently.
“We are all really driven,” said Mason Slaughter, eighth-grader. “Mr. Johnson is there to help us but the students do the work.”
“What a week and what a year,” Johnson said. “HMS TSA has overcome so many post-pandemic obstacles and proved they have the resilience to once again become state champions. They are an inspiration to me. I am so blessed and proud to be able to work with this outstanding group of kids.”
There are 36 competitive events at the state-wide TSA competition. Between the 16 HMS students, they covered 35 of them and brought home 23 first-, second- and third-place trophies and multiple Top 10 placings.
Events can be individual, partner or group-based and cover a wide range of topics.
“The events are a lot more than what you would think when you hear technology,” said Jack Washnock, eighth grader. “You can compete in everything from structural engineering to publishing a children’s book.”
“You don’t have to know a lot about technology to join,” Runi Patel said. “I have learned a lot since I joined, mostly how to be a problem solver and a leader.”
"In addition to life lessons and leadership skills, the students create meaningful products and projects that they can be proud of," school officials said.
Dave and Washnock worked together alongside Aarav Dave and Harrison Davis, both sixth graders, to create their own video game, "Cosmic Dark."
“I have always been interested in video games and it was cool to see everything that goes into the back end,” Washnock said.
“I think people undervalue video games,” Dave said. “There are so many different skills it takes to create one.”
Dave took the lead on the coding while Washnock focused on art and animation.
Patel and Slaughter also utilized each other’s contrasting strengths to complete a children’s book, “The Escape to Ice Cream Island,” which took first place in the state.
Patel illustrated while Slaughter led the literary efforts.
The book showcased different STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) careers and problem-solving.
“All of our hard work was put to good use,” Patel said. “We read the book to elementary students and they were able to learn from it.”
“It was very rewarding seeing the kids enjoy it,” Slaughter said.
Fifteen HMS students are eligible to compete at the National TSA Conference this summer in Dallas.
