Hahira Middle students give back

Submitted PhotoTanya Parsons, Maria Staley, Payton Garbacz, Wyatt Weldon, Scarlett Jerome, Ryder Gaskins, Stacie and Justin Gaskins at the check presentation. 

HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School's Youth Leadership, Exploration and Development students presented  Justin and Stacie Gaskins a check for $550 raised during the Put a Cap on Cancer event. 

During the last week of October, HMS students paid $1 a day to wear a cap at school. All of the proceeds were donated to the Gaskins family. Ryder Gaskins is a sixth-grade student at HMS whose older brother, Payton, is fighting his own battle with cancer, school officials said.

YLEAD students wanted to help with all the extra expenses that are incurred by the family when they have to travel for treatment, school officials said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you