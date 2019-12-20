Hahira Middle students give back

HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School's Youth Leadership, Exploration and Development students presented Justin and Stacie Gaskins a check for $550 raised during the Put a Cap on Cancer event.
During the last week of October, HMS students paid $1 a day to wear a cap at school. All of the proceeds were donated to the Gaskins family. Ryder Gaskins is a sixth-grade student at HMS whose older brother, Payton, is fighting his own battle with cancer, school officials said.
YLEAD students wanted to help with all the extra expenses that are incurred by the family when they have to travel for treatment, school officials said.
