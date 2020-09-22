HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School’s theme for the 2020-21 school year is resilience – the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.
Students, teachers and staff began the year by reading a school-wide short story "Sweet, Difficult Sounds" by I.M. Desta and learned how to handle difficult situations in the face of adversity, school officials said in a statement.
Teachers were able to connect the short story to being resilient in various ways. Engineering technology classes explored what makes a structure resilient and students competed in the Card Tower Challenge to find out, school officials said.
Computer science students learned how computer programmers have to be resilient when debugging code for a program.
One HMS club has been a key component to students remaining resilient, school officials said.
"Sources of Strength involves student leaders who utilize the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture while modeling how to respond to adversity," school officials said. "Sources of Strength is designed to increase help seeking behaviors and connections between peers and caring adults with a focus on hope, health and strength."
Students are encouraged to build multiple sources of support in their lives so when times get hard, they have many strengths to fall back on, school officials said.
The peer leaders meet monthly to develop ideas for sharing the Sources of Strength program with all of the students and staff.
"With schools facing many challenges, students at Hahira Middle School have gained a sense of comfort in knowing the staff members are there every day providing a soft place to land whenever they need it," school officials said. "One eighth-grade student shared her thoughts about the new school year and why she loves coming to school.
“The teachers make it great at HMS. The curriculum is great here, but it's the personalities of our teachers that shine," the student said. "My teacher, Mrs. Brooks, is a great social studies teacher because she puts her heart and soul into everything she does. It's all about how you teach, not what you teach.”
HMS administrators, teachers and staff truly believe the key to moving forward in a positive light is to remain resilient and focused on the positive aspects of "being together as a family in a place they all love," school officials said.
