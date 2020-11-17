Hahira Middle recognized Down Syndrome Month

HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School recognized Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21, school officials said in a statement.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition.
About 6,000 babies with Down syndrome are born in the United States each year. Down syndrome occurs in people of all races and economic levels, occurring randomly, and leaving an increased risk of some medical conditions.
Lillian "Lily" Reaves is a Hahira Middle School student who has Down syndrome, school officials said. Lily is 12 years old. She said she enjoys playing games with her friends at church and at school. Lily is an animal lover. She also likes to dance and do yoga. Lily’s favorite time at school is physical education where she is able to socialize with her peers.
As part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, cheer coach Kelsey Peak led the HMS cheerleaders as they researched the condition. Lily and her cheer friends shared facts about Down syndrome on the HMS morning news as a learning opportunity for all middle school students, school officials said.
The team then invited Lily to cheer practice where they practiced cheers and showed school spirit. On Oct. 21, the cheerleaders, including Lily, rallied the football players and fans during the seventh-grade middle school championship game.
"This was a great way to inspire a community of acceptance and encourage the inclusion of all students," school officials said.
"Though Lily may face unique challenges, she continues to smile, enjoy her friends, and keep her positive outlook on life. HMS administrators hope this recent work will prompt students to ask questions and seek an understanding of the unique aspects of others’ lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.