HAHIRA – The Hahira Farmers Market comes home.
The market returns to the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St., from 9-noon Saturday, July 11. It was previously held at 117 E. Main St.
Vendors will include Twin Creek Flowers, James Honey Company, Schmoe Farm, Jaymar Farms, Fathead’s Jerky, Griffins Organic Jams and Jellies and Glenn Shire Farm Goats and Soap.
Zack Mannino will provide live music.
Jennifer Price, interim executive director of Hahira Main Street, said the fall market starts Sept. 12. Dates following Sept.12 will be announced Aug. 1.
The last Saturday of each month will be designated for “farmers’ friends,” Price said.
"So, those people who have items that have not qualified for the farmers market, for example door hangers, candles (and) paintings, will be able to join us,” she said. “The items still need to be hand-crafted or handmade, but they do not have to be consumable.”
More information: Hahira Happenings on Facebook; jprice@hahiraga.gov.
