HAHIRA – The farmers market returns to the city 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 9, at 117 E. Main St.
Jennifer Price, interim Hahira Main Street director, ensures proper precautions will be taken during the gathering as social distancing continues to be encouraged.
While some vendors will offer curbside and call-ahead services, residents can physically attend the event.
Price said vendors will be at least 10 feet apart; sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the space.
Anyone attending is asked to follow guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including social distancing.
“If you are immunocompromised, it will probably be a good idea to wear your mask,” Price said. “Take the appropriate precautions.”
The farmers market will show the city is still active while exercising precautions and showcasing local goods, she said.
Vendors will sell beef jerky, homemade pound cake, herbs, handmade soaps, pecans, squash, zucchini, blueberries, peach lemonade, etc.
Zach Lambert will perform live music.
More information: Hahira Happenings on Facebook; jprice@hahiraga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.