Hahira market caters to farmers

HAHIRA – Fresh produce and other goods will be available at the Hahira Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 220 W. Main St.
Vendor check-in is 7:30 a.m.
Catering solely to producers of fresh foods, the market has offered jellies/jams, chicken, eggs, greens, beef and honey in the past.
Bakers and gardeners may participate, as well.
Vendors include Schmoe Farms and FatHead’s Jerky this Saturday, said Emily Davenport, Hahira Main Street director.
The Farmers Market is a good time for residents to ask questions about certain products while also helping local farms, she said.
“The main thing for us is making sure that we get fresh, local options available to our community,” she said.
Residents can benefit from the farm-to-table foods, Davenport said.
Participants must supply their own tents, tables and chairs, according to organizers. Local bands will provide live music.
The vendor registration fee is $20 and must be submitted with the application.
The Farmers Market continues Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 and will happen rain or shine.
Visit Hahira Happenings on Facebook for a full list of vendors.
Call (229) 794-2330, or email edavenport@hahiraga.gov, for more information.
