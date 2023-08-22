HAHIRA — A Hahira man was killed in an automobile accident Sunday in Lowndes County.
A car was heading south on Shiloh Road when it crossed lanes and ran off the road on the east side, according to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol.
The car headed down an embankment and into a ditch, continuing south before hitting a culvert and going airborne over two private driveways and a mailbox, the GSP said.
The car landed and went end-over-end before rolling several times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Thomas Cowart, 55, of Hahira died in the incident, the state patrol said.
