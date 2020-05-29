Hahira, Lake Park cancel Independence Day events

The cities of Hahira and Lake Park have canceled their respective 2020 Independence Day observances due to COVID-19, according to organizers.
The City of Hahira announced its cancellation this week on a Facebook post made on the Hahira Happenings page. The event was slated for June 27.
The cancellation is “for the safety and well being of our citizens and community,” the post reads.
The mayor and city council in Lake Park decided to cancel its event with hopes to reschedule, according to the city's website.
