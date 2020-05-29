Hahira, Lake Park cancel Independence Day events

File Photo | The Valdosta Daily TimesHahira expected between 3,000 and 5,000 people to attend the Fourth Annual Independence Day event in 2019. The 2020 observance has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities of Hahira and Lake Park have canceled their respective 2020 Independence Day observances due to COVID-19, according to organizers. 

The City of Hahira announced its cancellation this week on a Facebook post made on the Hahira Happenings page. The event was slated for June 27.

The cancellation is “for the safety and well being of our citizens and community,” the post reads.

The mayor and city council in Lake Park decided to cancel its event with hopes to reschedule, according to the city's website. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you