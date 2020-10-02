HAHIRA – Residents will soon get arrested and thrown in jail all in the name of charity.
The Hahira Lions Club Third Annual Jail and Bail returns 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
Participants will arrive to have their pretend bonds set by a judge. Once bond is set, they will wear faux handcuffs and enter a makeshift jail.
Residents will have to raise “bond money” to be released. They are encouraged to make calls from their cell phones to request donations on their behalf, organizers said.
"Inmates" are asked to raise $100 for bail.
Proceeds benefit the Hahira Lions Club and its philanthropic efforts.
Hahira Lions assists with the Georgia Camp for the Blind in Waycross, the Georgia Sheriff’s Boy Ranch, the food bank and other needs, Shannon Kingston, club president, said in a past interview.
The club largely focuses on eyesight and helps with eye glasses and eye exams, she said.
“One of the Lions main slogans is we serve,” Kingston previously said. “It’s just an international program of kindness matters … it’s just an international program of service.”
Participants are still being accepted and registration is free. The RSVP deadline is Oct. 6.
Donations are accepted via PayPal, Venmo and the Square.
Call Kingston at (229) 834-2306, or email skingstonh8@msn.com, for more information.
