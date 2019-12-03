Hahira hosts tree lighting, kids crafts

HAHIRA – With Thanksgiving come and gone, the City of Hahira is looking ahead to Christmas with the following events this month.
• A Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Hahira Depot, 229 W. Main St.
Carols will be sung by Hahira Elementary and Hahira Middle schools.
Mayor Bruce Cain will light the tree.
Emily Davenport, Hahira Main Street director, said the event usually takes an hour and gathers hundreds of people.
Adams Orthodontics provides hot chocolate and cookies.
• Crafts with Santa is 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the depot.
The sponsor, Kelly Barr State Farm, will provide crafts, Davenport said.
Commercial Banking Company provides free hot chocolate.
Kids can make ornaments and take photos with Santa Claus.
Call (229) 794-2330, or email edavenport@hahiraga.gov, for more information on both events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.