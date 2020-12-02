HAHIRA – There will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at the depot, 220 W. Main St.
The tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
There will be horse and carriage rides, a D.J., cookies and punch and ornament decorating, said Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director.
The event will have a Make-a-Wish ribbon craft for children to write their Christmas wishes on a ribbon, she said. The children will be able to tie the ribbon on the tree before it is lit.
A Christmas parade is planned for 5 p.m., Dec. 12, at the corner of West Main and Branch streets and will continue east on Main Street to Nelson Street, according to organizers.The line-up time is 3-4:30 p.m.
The parade will have a "Merry Main Street" theme, which must be reflected in entries, according to organizers.
The registration fee is a new unwrapped toy that will be donated to children in the community, organizers stated.
A full list of rules and the application is at hahiraga.gov/events.
More information: (229) 794-2330, jprice@hahiraga.gov and facebook.com/hahirahappenings.
