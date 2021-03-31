HAHIRA – City officials host Spring Downtown, a community gathering, this weekend.
The free event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in Downtown Hahira.
Gibbs Entertainment will provide bounce houses and there will be an egg hunt, Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said.
Gibbs will also have sno cones, popcorn and cotton candy. The Shrimp Box, Stalvey Concessions and McKinnon's Pizza Wingz & Things are among the vendors.
Jen Anders is scheduled for a live performance, Price said.
She said local stores and restaurants will be open.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings.com for more information.
