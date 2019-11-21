Hahira hosts Small Business Saturday

HAHIRA – This Lowndes County town observes Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
The event will include shopping in Downtown Hahira at the local businesses, a variety of specialty vendors, 3 Beards BBQ food truck, live music by 2 Rivers Station and giveaways, city officials said.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community and we encourage you to come be a part of what makes Hahira so special, while also supporting our local economy,” Mayor Bruce Cain said. “You will find an abundance of unique items, easy parking and with everything in walking distance this is a wonderful way to take care of your holiday shopping.”
American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010 to help bring awareness and support small businesses. According to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, U.S. consumers who said they shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on this day in 2018 reached a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion.
To learn more about the City of Hahira’s Small Business Saturday event or register as a vendor, contact Main Street Director Emily Davenport, (229) 794-2330, visit www.hahiraga.gov/events, or “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook.
