HAHIRA – The city hosts Small Business Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, downtown.
Plans include specialty vendors, the Saz’on food truck, giveaways, photos with Santa Claus and live music by Dirty Bird and Dabbitt, according to a release from Hahira Main Street.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community,” Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain said. “We encourage you to come be a part of an incredible day for small businesses. Hahira is a special place offering unique items, easy parking and a beautiful downtown square. This is a great way to kick off your holiday shopping.”
According to city officials, Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express during the 2010 recession. The goal was to bring awareness and support to small businesses, the city stated.
To register as a vendor, visit hahiraga.gov/events or call Hahira Main Street Director Jennifer Price, (229) 794-2330.
