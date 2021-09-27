VALDOSTA – The city is planning a few Christmas festivities for its community, including the first Parade of Trees.
Hahira Main Street sponsors the event that will light up trees each evening at sundown Dec. 9-31 in the Hahira Square.
Jennifer Price, Main Street director, said the city wants to add to its Christmas events by bringing the tree parade to town.
During the event, people can walk and look at the trees.
“The holidays are such a special time for everyone,” Price said. “By adding the Parade of Trees to Downtown Hahira, it provides the opportunity for the everyone to celebrate together. We are so excited to share this incredible time of year with the community.”
Christmas trees can be adopted by families, individuals and businesses for $125. Price said funding benefits Main Street and its events.
More information: hahiraga.gov/events and jprice@hahiraga.gov.
