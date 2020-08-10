HAHIRA – Hahira community blood drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main St.
All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results will be available through the Red Cross App and RedCrossBlood.org in seven to 10 days, Red Cross officials said in a statement.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: HAHIRA to schedule an appointment.
Come to give Aug. 1-31 and people will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm, Red Cross officials said, includes travel, hotel, park admission, etc. Terms and conditions apply. Visit rcblood.org/CedarFair for details.
