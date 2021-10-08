Hahira Faith and Blue to promote solidarity

HAHIRA – Unity among faith leaders, residents and law enforcement is the focus of the 2021 Faith and Blue Peace Walk scheduled for this weekend.
The walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St. It will be held alongside the Hahira Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, at the depot.
For the walk, officers will gather with pastors and residents at meeting points in Hahira before walking to the center of town, merging together as one large group at the depot.
The first meeting point is the Hahira Fire Department, 102 Owens St., while the second meeting point is the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St.
There will be speakers, bounce houses, cornhole games and a performance from a worship leader from Bethany Baptist Church.
Lt. Todd Pitchford said Hahira is a town that's received lots of support from its community, especially from faith-based organizations.
"It's a year-round thing," he said. "Different churches do different things throughout the year. We do different things with the churches and it has to be an ongoing thing for us to maintain that presence in the community and that trust within the community. You do it one time and it doesn't have the effect that it does when it's a part of your daily life."
An agency that protects and serves, Pitchford said Hahira police officers could not perform their duties without community support. He noted HPD needs encouragement and prayers as they do their jobs.
Pastor Tony Jackson of Magnolia Missionary Baptist participated in Faith and Blue for the first time in 2020.
"I think it's a very positive thing for the Hahira area to show the people that we believe in the officers that are patroling and making our city safe," he said. "I think it's our jobs to pray for them that they're safe and for their families for the sacrifices that they make for us."
Jackson said local pastors gather at HPD once monthly to pray for the city.
Of Faith and Blue, Pitchford said if people cannot walk, they ride golf carts or bikes.
He said organizers are striving to welcome people from areas around Hahira.
"We want to have the people there so that we can all come together," Pitchford said. "We can all work together and pray together and solve problems together."
An interactive map of Faith and Blue events can be found at faithandblue.org.
