HAHIRA – First responders usually gather annually with community volunteers, the Hahira Historical Society and American Legion Post 218 members to benefit veterans in Lake City, Fla., during a mayor's motorcade.
This year, due to COVID-19, the event will look different.
First responders will travel to the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center to drop off Christmas gifts but will not be able to tour the center as they've done in past years. Law enforcement normally visits and speaks with the veterans in the center but will not be allowed to do so this year, organizers confirmed.
Donations are currently being accepted until Dec. 10. The ride to the Lake City veterans affairs center is Dec. 11.
Requested items are after-shave lotion, hair picks, mouthwash, new clothing, playing cards/card games, pajamas, bedroom slippers, board games, combs, deodorant, hairbrushes, paper back pocket books, socks, toothpaste, wash cloths, dry snacks, foot and body powder, puzzle books, body soap, shaving soap, personal hygiene wipes, shampoo, lap blankets and jigsaw puzzles.
Donors may drop off contributions at Hahira City Hall, 102 S. Church St.; Coombs Heating and Air in Hahira, 307 W. Lawson St.; Hahira First Baptist, 201 N. Church St.; Hahira United Methodist, 208 N. Church St.; and Hahira Police Department, 815 Tillman St.
Visit Hahira Happenings on Facebook for more information.
