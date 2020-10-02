Hahira City Council passes budget

HAHIRA — Hahira City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to adopt its Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
A copy of the budget provided to The Valdosta Daily Times before the meeting shows a proposed general fund amount of $2.6 million — an increase over the previous year of $45,000 — and a proposed proprietary fund amount of $1.4 million, the same as the previous year.
The proprietary fund covers water, sewage and garbage collection needs.
For individual city departments:
– The police budget was set at $156,089, an increase of $32,181. Increased insurance costs, an aging vehicle fleet, and increased fine collections resulting in a greater share in fees paid to the state were cited in the budget as reasons for the increase.
– Fire and EMS were budgeted together at $683,223, an increase of $25,683.
– The budget for housing and development was cut by 18%, from $121,690 in FY2020 to $100,352 in FY2021. “Expenditures have decreased in this department due to reallocation of funds for new personnel,” the FY2021 budget states.
– Money allocated for garbage collection dropped from $280,000 to $254,050 in FY2021. With garbage collection privatized, expenditures are expected to drop slightly after the city contracted with a new private garbage firm, according to the budget document.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
