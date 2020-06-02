HAHIRA – Hahira Lions Club partners with the Lions of Georgia, Collins Brothers Produce, City of Hahira and Hahira United Methodist Church to distribute 20-pound boxes of mixed produce free to families in need.
The event is scheduled for noon-5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, Hahira United Methodist Church, 100 E. Stanfill St., organizers said in a statement.
Organizers ask participants to enter the church parking lot and exit on to North Church Street.
A volunteer will load the box for drivers during the drive-through event to comply with COVID-19 protocols, organizers said.
