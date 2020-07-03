Hahira cancels Honeybee Fest

VALDOSTA – The 2020 Hahira Honeybee Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers confirmed Thursday.
The Honeybee Committee announced the cancellation late last week on social media.
The traditionally October festival usually includes an extensive parade. Guests can normally visit vendors and participate in activities.
Lana Hall, committee chairperson, said the event space complicated the ability to social distance.
Organizers are communicating with vendors who have already been booked. Hall said they're "disappointed but understanding."
She said the committee hopes to sponsor an event on a smaller scale though no timeline has been set, yet.
Hall promises the Honeybee Festival will be "bigger and better" next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.