HAHIRA — Hunter Calkins of Hahira is one of more than 100 men and women in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets being recognized for their academic and military leadership and excellence, despite a closed campus.
During their time at The Citadel, the ROTC departments provide military-contract cadets with officer training, to allow them to begin their military careers as officers after graduation, according to Citadel representatives.
Through the departments, which include Air Force ROTC, Army ROTC, Marines ROTC and Navy ROTC, The Citadel is one of the nation's proven producers of top military leaders.
Annually, the departments nominate their finest cadets and active-duty students for awards. The award recipients are normally honored as a group in McAlister Field House.
Even though the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, The Citadel wants to give these outstanding cadets the recognition they deserve, representatives said.
"While the situation with COVID-19 has affected some of the most meaningful events for the Class of 2020, it has not affected what makes these events so meaningful," said Gen. Glenn Walters, USMC (Ret.), Citadel president. "The way they've handled the changes this semester have only highlighted just how much credit these cadets deserve."
