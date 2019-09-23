Hahira brings warrants home: Police department installs new system

HAHIRA – A new warrant system will provide more convenience and save funding for the Hahira Police Department, according to city police officials.
Palatine, a digital system police compared to Skype, allows law enforcement to communicate with a magistrate judge and apply for warrants.
An officer sits at a terminal, inputs suspect information into the system on a warrant application and presents a case to the judge via video chat.
Crime scene photos may be uploaded, as well.
Sometimes, an officer must wait for a callback from the judge.
The estimated $10,000 system works for both misdemeanor and felony warrants.
Prior to acquiring Palatine, Hahira police would have to travel to other agencies to apply for warrants, they said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta State University Police Department and the Lowndes County Magistrate Court were the only locations for Palatine terminals before Hahira.
“VSU worked out to be the best terminal for us to use,” HPD Lt. Shannon Kingston said. “It was in an office by itself, quiet, not at the jail, not with a lot of business going on.”
Traveling to VSU cost the city an estimated $8,400 during a three-year period, not counting fuel, Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis said.
The process of going to other police stations and waiting to enter an application could take hours, according to Hahira police.
“You have to sit and wait, and then, you’re trying to hurry to get back here to the city and get back to work,” Kingston said. “You just don’t know how long it’s going to take to actually get it entered.”
Officers can make several trips for one warrant application as the judge may ask to see more documentation.
Davis said he would have to pay overtime to ensure enough coverage of the city while an officer was in Valdosta applying for a warrant.
The Palatine system was funded by the City of Hahira, he said.
