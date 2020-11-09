HAHIRA – The City of Hahira partners with the Holland Holloway Fund to help families affected by congenital heart defects, said Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director.
“The Holland Holloway Fund is an annual event that was created to help families and raise awareness of congenital heart defects,” she said. “The City of Hahira is so pleased to welcome this event to Hahira. Through this community fundraiser, the Holland Holloway Fund is able to give back to local families in need.”
A Boston Butt sale is scheduled 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 14, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
Guests can expect live music from J.J. Weeks, pulled pork sandwiches available for purchase, gun raffle tickets and T-shirts for sale, Price said.
People may bring a lawn chair or blanket with them.
At 4 p.m., families who’ve been affected by congenital heart disease will be recognized.
Event entry is free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy lunch and live music in the Depot Square.
Price said anyone interested in buying a Boston Butt can call Lost Creek Construction, (229) 794-2819.
Call (229) 794-2330, or visit Hahira Happenings on Facebook, for more information.
