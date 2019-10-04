HAHIRA – Firefighters in Hahira will soon be outfitted with near gear.
Hahira City Council approved funding for a laundry list of new items Thursday, including firefighting equipment.
The council authorized a $76,000 grant for the Hahira Fire Department for eight new air packs, 16 new air bottles and five sets of new firefighter gear.
Firefighters are not the only ones getting new threads.
The city council approved $5,200 for Hahira Police Department uniforms.
The city approved $30,000 for two 60 Horsepower pumps to help transport water to the city's spray field.
The new pumps will be beneficial by moving water to the spray field in the summer time for irrigation, said Jonathan Sumner, Hahira city manager.
The City Council also approved $12,675 for a new metal roof for the Hahira Community Center, using funds from SPLOST VII.
