Hahira accepts parade entries

HAHIRA – With a theme of “Downtown Christmas,” the annual holiday parade is accepting applications.
The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The lineup is from 3-4:30 p.m. at the check-in booth at West Main Street and Union Road. City officials request traffic enter from Union Road.
The route mimics the path of the Hahira Honeybee Festival.
It will start at the corner of Main and Branch streets and will continue down Main Street to end at Nelson Street, said Emily Davenport, Hahira Main Street director.
Parade participants may include floats, antique cars, horses, clowns, bands, golf carts and trucks.
Davenport confirmed Mayor Bruce Cain will be in the parade.
Entries must reflect either a Christmas theme or the parade theme. Officials encouraged decorative lighting.
Participants cannot dress as Santa Claus as the city will provide its own St. Nick, according to organizers.
Any music played must be family friendly and theme appropriate.
Entries must have a walking participant to hand out any candy, organizers said.
Commercial Banking Company provides free hot chocolate.
The parade registration fee is a new unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Fees must be turned in with applications. The deadline is event day.
Applications are available online at hahiraga.gov/ and can be submitted to the City of Hahira, 102 S. Church St.
Contact Davenport, (229) 794-2330 or edavenport@hahiraga.gov, for more information.
