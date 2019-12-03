HAHIRA – Gifts are being collected for the Christmas Mayor's Motorcade to benefit veterans.
The motorcade is a partnership between the City of Hahira, the Hahira Historical Society and American Legion Post 218.
A caravan of volunteers and police officials will meet 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at City Hall, 102 S. Church St., before heading to the Lake City VA Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., to donate the gifts.
Residents may ride with one of the volunteers or follow the caravan in their own vehicles, organizers said. A bus will be available to transport anyone wanting to go to Lake City.
Emily Davenport, Hahira Main Street director, said some residents have chosen to ride motorcycles in past years.
“From what I’ve been told, if you go, it changes you,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful experience to talk to the veterans. ... A lot of them don’t have family that’s nearby.”
The medical center asks for hygiene products, bedroom slippers, new clothing, washcloths, dry snacks, playing cards/board games, foot powder, jigsaw puzzles and hair brushes.
Drop-off locations are City Hall; Coombs Heating and Air, 307 W. Lawson St.; Hahira First Baptist, 201 N. Church St.; Hahira United Methodist, 208 N. Church St.; and the Hahira Police Department, 815 Tillman St.
Call George McPherson at (229) 794-5265, for more information.
