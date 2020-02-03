Hagan named new chair of Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club

CAIRO — Members of the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors welcomed a new chair last week.
Last year's board chair, Austin Hobson, passed the torch to successor Amy Hagan at last Monday's board meeting.
Hagan comes with 16 years of experience as a teacher and another 15 years as a coach. She is currently a special education instructor at Cairo High School and also teaches at Coastal Plains Charter School.
"It is my desire to continue the work of all those that have come before me and laid this great foundation of board members for us to build upon," Hagan said. "I've made a career working with kids as a teacher and coach. Being a part of the JRBGC Board of Directors has given me another opportunity to help impact the lives of children in our community."
Club director Stephen Francis said Hagan, who served as vice chair in 2019, did an "amazing job" as chair of last year's fundraising committee, and added that he was excited about the possibilities for 2020.
A 1999 graduate of CHS, Hagan also obtained a master's degree in sports management and marketing from Valdosta State University.
Hagan is the daughter of Kenneth and Sharon Chason of Whigham. She has been married to William "Bubba" Hagan for 14 years. Together, they have a 7-year-old daughter Ashlyn, who attends Whigham Elementary School.
Returning member Courtney Salapa King was named vice chair. Fellow board veterans Cynthia Hall and Linda Drew-Johnson were named secretary and treasurer, respectively. Another 13 members of the board are also returning from last year.
New to the board this year are members Michael Best, Brandon Joiner, Erikka Edwards, Sandy Reagan and Demario Byrden. Gus Mango, last year's treasurer, is the only departure from the board this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.