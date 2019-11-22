Hadley named Wiregrass EAGLE

VALDOSTA – Hannah Hadley has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2020 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Student of the Year.
EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs, college officials said. The award was announced during the 23rd Annual EAGLE reception sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and ERCO Worldwide.
The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available, college officials said. It seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.
Hadley will attend the Georgia EAGLE Leadership Institute March 9-11 in Atlanta. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs, college officials said. The Office of Adult Education for the Technical College System of Georgia sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute.
The finalists including the winner are Hannah Hadley, Brooks County, nominated by Toni Lewis; Charleston Lemon, Coffee County, nominated by Brianna Gillis; and Johnathan McMillian, Lowndes County, nominated by Adann-Kennn Alexxandar.
