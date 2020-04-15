Hadley named 2020 EAGLE Student

EDITOR'S NOTE: This event occurred prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA — What started as a dream of obtaining her GED brought one Wiregrass student to the moment she heard her name, Hannah Hadley, announced as the 2020 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Student of the Year for Georgia.
At the ceremony, Hadley was asked to share her winning speech, her story.
EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs, according to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College representatives.
Hadley, a Brooks County native, was announced as Wiregrass’ EAGLE Winner in November at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and ERCO Worldwide.
The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available.
It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.
Hadley was among 26 adult learners who participated in the 27th Annual EAGLE Adult Education Student of the Year program.
Hadley, who was selected by a panel of judges from business and education, will receive a full scholarship to the technical college of her choice. In addition, her fees and books will be paid for through a stipend from the Brenda Wise Scholarship Fund, established in 2014 in memory of Brenda Wise, a lifelong supporter of adult education.
During the coming year, Hadley is supposed to travel the state as Georgia’s EAGLE ambassador for adult education, speaking to students, civic groups, legislators and others about literacy and lifelong learning.
When asked what her first thought was when she heard her name, Hadley said, “When they first announced that I was the 2020 state EAGLE winner, I was elated. I could not believe that me, Hannah, an African American girl from a small town in South Georgia, was now the TSCG ambassador for the State of Georgia.”
Hadley was nominated by Toni Lewis, her adult education instructor.
“Hannah is a woman of strong character and believes in the power of education,” Lewis said.
Hadley’s speech is her story about her journey to the adult education program at Wiregrass.
She was a happy teenager and thriving in high school when her mom became ill, college representatives said. She was needed at home and ended up dropping out of school. Being the oldest child, she found herself caring for her younger siblings and her mom. She became a child with adult responsibilities.
Her dream of working with children as a career and owning her own daycare seemed lost at the time. Perseverance and hard work have her back on track to fulfill her dreams, college officials said.
Hadley has already completed the first three tests with her GED and will be taking the fourth and final test soon. After she earns her GED, she said she plans to enroll at Wiregrass and major in early childhood care and education.
Her goal is to open her own daycare.
After being named Wiregrass’ EAGLE winner, Hadley and her support team, submitted a video of her giving her winning speech for state competition. At the 2020 Adult Education Spring Conference, Hadley learned she was one of the top eight finalists for the state and would go through another interview process where she would give her speech.
Before a crowd of college officials from across the state, Hadley was named the 2020 EAGLE winner and was awarded a check that will cover her tuition, fees and books for two years at any technical college in Georgia.
“The adult education team has been there with me every step of the way," she said. "They answered every question and every phone call. It’s a great feeling knowing that you have a team that can back you every step of the way.”
Toni Frawley, Wiregrass adult education services director south, serves as the college’s EAGLE coordinator.
