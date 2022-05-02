Habitat, St. John host groundbreaking

VALDOSTA – To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the St. Francis Center, the outreach center of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, joined with Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity to host a groundbreaking ceremony for a to-be built family home on 2nd Avenue.
Stacy Campbell and her four children are the selected recipients of the house. They were joined by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller Cody, Campbell’s aunt, for the groundbreaking.
“I’m so cheerful I could cry. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to St. John for what you’re doing for our family,” Miller-Cody said.
“To see what this baby accomplished makes me proud. She sought to be a part of this. Never asked the family for anything. She stood on her own, this young lady. It’s a blessing. Without God, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Campbell said she is excited about how quickly the project is coming along, having applied through a Facebook ad last September and getting her hand-delivered approval from Teresa Clark, the organization’s family services director, and Mike Bourgoin, executive director. The move-in is anticipated for this July.
“We knew if we mailed out her acceptance, she probably wouldn’t get it until after Christmas, so the director and I drove to her house and personally handed it to her,” Clark said.
“It did as much for Mike and I as it did for them, so we decided that we’re going to hand-deliver approval letters from now on.”
Campbell noted how heartwarming her acceptance was and is glad for the new trend of hand-delivered notices.
“It was the best Christmas gift ever. I was like ‘Is this true?’ The way I got it made it that much more special. We’ll be forever grateful for how they’ve helped us,” she said.
Sister Nuala Mulleady, director of social services for St. John, noted the organization was happy to host the event because the Campbell family works hard every week toward their 350 “sweat equity hours.”
"Adequate housing is one of those things required for human decency. Our church is committed to these actions as we implement our partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a local family selected by Habitat," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.