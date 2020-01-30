Habitat silent auction returns

File Photo: Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily TimesDeeDee Girardin, member of First Christian Church of Valdosta, participates in the 2019 Building on Faith at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity. The birdhouse is part of Habitat's Birdhouse Silent Auction sponsored 6:30 p.m., Feb. 15, at the Valdosta Country Club. 

VALDOSTA – The 2020 Birdhouse Silent Auction comes to the Valdosta Country Club 6:30 p.m., Feb. 15. 

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity sponsors the fundraiser.

The auction is hosted bi-annually to raise money to build more homes, said Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director.

“We are so lucky to have such a giving community and hope to make this auction the best yet,” she said.

Items auctioned are art work from local artists, a $1,000 shopping spree at Steel’s Jewelry, a barbecue experience with restaurant owner Randy DeCoudres, a paint party with Angela Crance and a signed guitar by Thomas Rhett.

Church members gathered in November to paint a playhouse that will be auctioned.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering and Steel’s Jewelry.

Call Ferrier at (229) 245-1330, or email mferrier@valdostahabitat.org, for more information. 

