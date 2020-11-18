Habitat seeks new executive director

VALDOSTA – On Jan. 2, Molly Ferrier will say goodbye to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.
Ferrier is resigning as executive director after being promoted to the role in 2017 following the passing of the late Stuart Mullis.
She is joining Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House.
Habitat announced Wednesday it is starting the process to find her replacement.
“I love my position at Habitat, and I love the organization, but I want to spend more time with my family,” Ferrier said.
Ferrier has been with Habitat since 2012 when she was hired as the volunteer coordinator. Before Habitat, she was with the Peace Corps.
She assumed being volunteer coordinator would be temporary, but she said she grew to love the nonprofit.
Habitat became a great place of employment for her, she said, adding the people are amazing.
“Our families work so hard to provide a better life for themselves and their families and are such an inspiration every day. The volunteers that come out to help their community are invaluable and so giving,” Ferrier said.
“Our donors who give every month or every year truly keep our lights on and keep us building. The staff are like family and truly understand what it means to have a servant's heart.”
Closing days have generated some of her favorite memories, she said. On closing day, people moving into their new homes celebrate homeownership with friends, family and Habitat staff members.
Ferrier said families with the organization work hard to help themselves and others.
While at Habitat, she was named the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Valdosta Junior Woman's Club.
She labeled working as executive director of Habitat a calling.
Anyone interested in applying for the position must have a mind and heart for the community. Other necessary skills include fundraising, interpersonal skills and grant writing, she said.
“They can’t be afraid to pick up a hammer and get their hands dirty,” Ferrier said.
Interested applicants can send a resume and cover letter to lfillion@partnersbenefit.com.
As Ferrier prepares for her exit in a few weeks, she leaves her final words for her staff and the community.
“I can’t thank my staff, board and community enough for the past nine years. I have been so lucky to witness an abundance of love and compassion for people in the community from all walks of life,” she said.
“It is bittersweet to leave Habitat because I have loved it so much, but I am looking forward to my new adventure with Hospice of South Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.