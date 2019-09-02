VALDOSTA — Freedom has different meanings for different people.
For one Valdosta couple, the week of 9-11 will give them the freedom to raise their four children in a safe, affordable home and will forever be a reminder of the labor of love from their fellow Americans, according to Habitat for Humanity representatives.
The home is provided by the working hands of community volunteers during the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity Freedom Build 2019, scheduled 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 9-14.
Habitat need of volunteers for the build, representatives said.
The only thing currently sitting at 708 Donald Ave. — the location of the new home — is a concrete slab, said Lyle McGhin, Habitat volunteer coordinator.
“We will be setting the walls, roof, etc., as much as we can get done during the week,” McGhin said. “It’s a process that involves a variety of duties. There’s definitely something for anyone to do every day of the build. If they show up, we will put them to work.”
Moody personnel are scheduled to man the Friday shifts, McGhin said. All other days of the week are in need of workers.
Habitat Executive Director Molly Ferrier said Habitat programs such as the Freedom Build help people help themselves by requiring them to work on their homes and the homes of others, and as a result, helps providing safe, decent affordable housing for residents in need.
“We host the Freedom Build each year to remember those who lost their lives in 9-11 and to honor those who continue to protect our freedom,” Ferrier said. “But the concept of freedom is much harder to grasp for people who are living in severe poverty-stricken conditions right here in our own community. We must do all we can to help people get on their feet ... to help their families succeed ... to give them a chance at the American Dream.”
Recipients of the home being built during the 2019 Freedom Build are first-time homeowners Joshua and Petrona Weldon.
The Weldons are full-time workers in the construction industry, Habitat representatives said. They have four kids younger than 5 years old and have outgrown their living conditions in Petrona’s father’s small home.
"The hard-working couple are completing the 350 mandatory hours of work toward constructing their home and will be present at the build throughout the week," Habitat representatives said.
Volunteers ages 16 and older are welcome to participate in the Freedom Build; however, those ages 16 and 17 must turn in a completed and signed parental waiver form, representatives said. All tools and safety gear are provided on site.
To schedule a day and time for the Freedom Build or for information about other volunteer build opportunities, contact McGhin, (229) 305-8420.
