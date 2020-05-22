VALDOSTA – Two agencies will partner to help the community this weekend.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity teams up with LifeSouth for a blood drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Habitat’s ReStore, 2010 Cypress St.
“People can come and get a twofer with us,” Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director, said. “They can help two organizations at once whether they want to donate blood and donate their couch or come shop in the ReStore and then donate blood.”
With uncertainties concerning COVID-19, she said partnerships among nonprofits and businesses will make it easier for everyone to make it through the pandemic.
Giving blood is especially essential now, Ferrier said.
A pint of blood can save three lives, according to organizers.
Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and photo identification. They will get a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening. Donors who are age 16 must have parental permission.
Blood collected through LifeSouth benefits South Georgia Medical Center.
After a brief closure, Habitat’s ReStore is now open to the public, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Donations are being accepted, and anyone who enters the ReStore must wear a mask.
Visitation to Habitat’s main office is by appointment only until further notice.
Large volunteer groups are still not being accepted for builds.
Ferrier credits her staff for the nonprofit being able to survive through the pandemic.
“I’ve just been so appreciative of everybody on my team,” she said. “They’re the reason we’re still here and still helping folks.”
Visit lifesouth.org for more information on the blood drive. Visit valdostahabitat.org for more information.
