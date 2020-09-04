Habitat hosts first build since pandemic's start

VALDOSTA – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity will begin work on a new home.
Molly Ferrier, executive director, confirmed the organization will sponsor the 2020 Freedom Build Sept. 11-18.
Though staff members have finished homes during the pandemic, one has not been started until the Freedom Build.
The house that staff and volunteers will be constructing was originally scheduled to begin in March during the nonprofit’s collegiate challenge.
“(The) Freedom Build has been a very important build to us for many reasons,” Ferrier said. “It is a time to remember those we lost in 9/11 and honor those that still work everyday for our freedom.”
She said the family that will be living in the home is a veteran family.
Habitat paused accepting volunteers during the pandemic. The Freedom Build will be the first time that they’re accepted since the pandemic started in March.
“We are thrilled to have volunteers back on site,” Ferrier said. "We have missed our volunteers and we are excited to start working with our homeowners again.”
As a COVID-19 precaution, the number of available volunteer positions have shrunk from the usual 20-25 to five to eight.
Personnel from Moody Air Force Base will participate, Ferrier said.
Moody volunteers are from squadrons that are already working around one another on base. Ferrier said exposure from being around new people will be limited.
“We could not do this without Moody,” she said. “Valdosta is so lucky to have the airmen and our affiliate is lucky to have them volunteer their time.”
Participants are asked to wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.
Call Lyle McGhin, volunteer coordinator, at (229) 305-8420 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.