VALDOSTA – Felecia Kohler and her children celebrated the ownership of their new Habitat for Humanity home this past week.
Kohler has been homelessness twice since 2017. However, she said she remained determined and steadfast to provide stability for her family and begin her dream career.
In a poem, Kohler titled, “Reflecting on my Gratitude,” she wrote, “Look y’all we made it, 20 moves in 14 years, all we had was each other. … All I wanted is for y’all to have a safe space, look at me I tried. My proudest moment ever, I am standing in it right now.”
Now, Kohler is a homeowner of a Habitat house with her four daughters, Yelena, Giselle, Emma, Journei and her newborn son, Nathan. She began this journey in 2018 with Living Bridges Ministry Transformation program.
Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges director of adult and children's ministries, said, “We are very proud of Felecia, not only for completing the program but she is a picture perfect of true transformation. It’s been a community effort of local nonprofits and we are just proud and happy for her family.”
In 2020, Kohler was approved for a Habitat house, with the Publix Charities Housing Grant and many other community donors and volunteers Kohler and her family received their house in August.
“I am in awe of all you have accomplished, you worked hard for this," said Mike Bourgoin, Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity executive director. "You are a great role model to your children and I hope you continue to make these changes to better their lives.”
Following the blessing of the house by Pastor Julian Griner, Lifespring Community Church, gifts were presented from Habitat for Humanity, Valdosta-Lowndes ReStore, Greater Valdosta United Way and Living Bridges Ministries.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody congratulated Kohler on her accomplishment and presented her with a gift from the City of Valdosta.
Bourgoin thanked a host of volunteers and donors, including Second Harvest Food Bank for the food in the pantry and fridge and J.H. Strickland Construction for providing free roofing on the Habitat for Humanity projects in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Other donors and suppliers include Pat McCarty, Alpha Pro Tec, Will Installation, Guest Dirt Hauling, Lariat Steel Design, Inc., Johnson Plumbing Co., Harry Thronton Drywall, Steve Hardeman, Angel Martinez Construction, Inc., Waller Heating & Air, Mackey Lumber, Home Depot, Scruggs Concrete, Reames Concrete, Bray Truss, Lowe’s, Sunniland Corporation, Miller Hardware, Custombuilt Products, Pro-vinyl, H&S Supply and Lake Park Sod.
