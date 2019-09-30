Habitat celebrates homeownership, changed lives

VALDOSTA – High on the list of personal goals for the average American is the purchase of a home; similarly high on the list is paying it off.
Shontina Tisby reached both goals within 17 years — half the average time that is takes most people. She acknowledges the Lowndes-Valdosta Habitat for Humanity for changing her life and the lives of her family members.
“Becoming a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity has improved my life and helped me provide a better life for my family, ultimately paving a better future for my children and their children,” Tisby said.
Since moving into her home in 2002, Tisby has been employed by the Lowndes County Public Defenders Office, according to Habitat representatives. Within the same time frame, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is working toward a master’s degree in social work.
Tisby’s son was only 2 years old when they moved into their new home, Habitat representatives said. Her son, now 19, is currently attending Truett McConnell University in Alabama and credits the Habitat program for positively impacting the direction of his life.
Tisby’s youngest son, motivated by the success of both his mother and brother, already has plans to pursue his college degree after completing high school.
“We should celebrate homeownership and the positive impact it has on our local families and our community,” said Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director. “Tisby’s testimony represents countless others who have become successful homeowner through the Habitat program and it is living proof that when we change the present conditions of our families, it also positively impacts generations to come.”
Habitat helps people help themselves by requiring them to work on their own homes and the homes of others, and as a result, helps providing safe, decent affordable house for residents in need, Habitat representatives said.
Tisby completed homeownership education classes and the required 350 hours of work toward constructing a home.
Ferrier said the more homeowners there are paying their mortgages to Habitat, who serves as the lending institution, the more resources there are to build more homes for others in need of life change.
For information about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity, call (229) 245-1330 or visit www.valdostahabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.