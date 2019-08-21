VALDOSTA — Daniel Peterson and Jazmyne Clark were two of many Lowndes County 4-H'ers honored Tuesday night at the 4-H annual awards banquet.
Lynn Hall, Lowndes County extension 4-H agent, said the banquet honors kids who have worked in the 4-H programs throughout the year.
Hall said students learn important life skills by participating. They learn independence, leadership skills and responsibility for themselves and the people around them, she said.
"They are growing and learning how to accept other people and work with new people," Hall said. "Many of the leaders in the United States have come through a 4-H program."
She has personally seen these children grow into strong people and active members of the community, Hall said.
Peterson was named a Master 4-H member, the highest honor a 4-H’er can achieve.
He earned a master's in poultry and egg science at the 2019 State 4-H Congress in Atlanta last month and has been an active 4-H’er since fifth grade.
Peterson has raised chickens in his backyard coop as well as the Westside School Chicken Coop that he helped his mother write a grant for and helped them build.
Peterson said one of the best things about 4-H is all of the skills he learns, and even more, he loves meeting new people.
"I'm an outgoing person, so I really love meeting people with a different point of view," Peterson said. "It's really eye opening and really interesting."
Clark won the 2019 Lorraine Laura Noles Scholarship, a local scholarship established in 1987 to recognize Lowndes County 4-H members for their outstanding achievements in 4-H project work, leadership and citizenship.
She participated in monthly 4-H meetings, Project Achievement, teen leader training, cotton boll and consumer judging, poultry judging and ran for office for the county council board this year.
Clark joined 4-H a little later than some other students, she said, but hit the ground running. She said she has learned a lot and met many friends in the program.
"Everyone is close-knit," Clark said. "We're a family, and we all get along together. It's a nice way to meet new people."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
