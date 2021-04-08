VALDOSTA – Luck may be a lady but preparing a major musical production during a pandemic is anything but.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance launches "Guys and Dolls" online this week.
Audiences can purchase internet access to catch up with characters Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Sarah Brown, Harry the Horse, Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson as they sing well-known songs such as “Follow the Fold,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” "If I Were a Bell," "A Bushel and a Peck" and “Luck Be a Lady.”
"A musical fable of Broadway based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, 'Guys and Dolls' is an oddball romantic comedy," according to a promotional blurb from VSU Theatre & Dance. "Runyon's Times Square is populated by gamblers and cops, night-club singers and missionaries out to save souls. The story takes us from the heart of the big apple to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong."
As for the VSU Theatre production, it ends up in the traditional Sawyer Theatre site but audiences will be watching from home due to the ongoing pandemic.
Joe Mason, show director, said performances were filmed in recent weeks. What audiences will see is the edited version from four performances. Performances were filmed live to capture the entire stage in wide shots while it was also filmed with closeups, he said.
Mass-media students, under the direction of Andrew Black, filmed and edited the show, ran sound and handled numerous other technical details to prepare the production for online distribution, Mason said, adding the filming is a student production.
While transforming a live theatre company into a recording of a live production faces technical difficulties, the performers' struggles have been more psychological.
They filmed without an audience, Mason said, so there is no immediate response. In a live show, the cast would finish one of those big production numbers by Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows to loud applause. Recorded, they wrap a big number like "Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat" to silence. In the recording process, even the stage crew had to remain quiet.
"The hardest thing for the actors was having no audience," Mason said. "So, they had to keep the show moving forward without that energy that comes from an audience.
"We had a lot of fun during rehearsal. But all of the laughing and camaraderie were gone once the cameras started. Silence was needed to film."
While subtlety is required for most camera work, Mason had to remind the cast that "Guys and Dolls," even recorded, must remain a big show, a larger-than-life production.
"We're not doing a film," he said. "We're doing a theatrical performance. Be bold. Project."
"Guys and Dolls" is the latest VSU Theatre & Dance performance to be filmed, edited and offered online. VSU Theatre & Dance had to cancel its season last spring during the pandemic shut down. It returned in the fall with online shows.
"Guys and Dolls" uses a different delivery system to bring the show online to audiences.
While past online shows were launched on Thursdays and could be watched any time day or night through midnight Tuesdays, "Guys and Dolls" will be available at set times and dates, like a regular live show.
It is scheduled to stream 7:30 p.m., April 8-10; 3 p.m., April 11; 7:30 p.m., April 12-14. And once the streaming starts, like a live show, it doesn't stop so home audiences cannot pause or rewind "Guys and Dolls." And like a live show, VSU Theatre warns audiences to arrive a little early for the show, suggesting a 15-minute lead time to ensure the streaming service is working properly.
"Restriction from the owner of this musical and others, require that we stream this production via showtix4u.com," according to VSU Theatre & Dance. While the box office cannot process tickets, it can help audiences through the process and answer questions. Box office hours: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, (229) 333-5973.
