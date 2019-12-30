VALDOSTA — Have a child interested in learning more about a particular musical instrument? Or a youngster who shows interest in music?
Tunes for Tots in mid January may be just the ticket for young Mozarts, according to organizers.
Sponsored by the Valdosta Symphony Guild, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians demonstrate how various instruments work and sound then allow youngsters a hands-on demonstration with the “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
The South Georgia String Project, a group comprised of young area musicians, is scheduled to perform during the event. The musicians range in ages from 8-year-olds to adults.
While no reservations are required and admission is free, children must be accompanied by an adult for Tunes for Tots, according to organizers.
The Valdosta Symphony Guild, which provides support for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and its educational programs, sponsors the annual event.
Cookies and juice will be available for the children in attendance.
Tunes for Tots, a Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Valdosta Symphony Guild event, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 18, with the instrument demonstrations from 10-10:45 a.m.; and the instrument petting zoo from 10:45 a.m.-noon, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Admission: Free. More information: Contact (229) 333-2150; or visit www.valdostasymphony.org/sgsp/.
