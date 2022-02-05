VALDOSTA – Auditions for "The Enchanted Bookshop" start this weekend.
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta hosts auditions for the children's show, 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., Guild representatives said in a statement.
Gingerbread Players is the children's theatre group of Theatre Guild Valdosta, a community theatre organization.
Auditions are open for ages 6 and older, organizers said.
People auditioning will be asked to sing either "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," "My Country 'Tis of Thee" or "Happy Birthday." Participants will be asked to read from the script.
Performance dates are scheduled for March 25-27 and April 1-3. Rehearsals will run several dates between audition and show dates.
More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
