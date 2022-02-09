VALDOSTA – Theatre Guild Valdosta will solve a mystery starting this weekend: Who will be performing in Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express"?
Auditions for the well-known mystery of famed detective Hercule Poirot solving a murder mystery on a snow-bound train are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., according to a statement from Theatre Guild Valdosta.
Playwright Ken Ludwig adapts Christie's novel for the stage.
Guild representatives ask people to visit the website theatreguildvaldosta.com and choose the monologues of two different characters – character descriptions are also provided – to present during the audition.
"Accent/dialect work is important in this show and we want to see your best attempt at the correct accent for each character," according to the Guild statement. "Perfection isn’t needed, we just want to see how well you can attempt it. Your ability to do the accent is more important than whether or not you look like a stereotypical Russian/Scotsman/Belgian, etc."
Performance dates for the show are May 12-15, May 19-21, with rehearsals scheduled between selecting a cast and the performances.
Brock Gilliard is the show director. More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com or email Gilliard bagilliard@live.com or tgv@bellsouth.net.
