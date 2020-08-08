Guiding the Future: Lanier preps Wiregrass students for success

EDITOR’S NOTE: School systems faced restructuring their methods when they had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year. With schools reopening, educators are tasked with creating a safe atmosphere for students while accommodating virtual learning. A few educators were selected to represent their respective school systems in an August series, Educational Excellence. The series will publish throughout the month and will spotlight various educators in various school systems.
VALDOSTA – When a friend told him about an open instructional position at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College three years ago, Darron Lanier was not seeking a teaching career.
But the Nashville native became the precision machining and manufacturing instructor for the Valdosta campus. The program, also known as machine tool, has expanded to the Coffee campus in Douglas.
Q: What is the most rewarding part about teaching?
A: "The most rewarding part of teaching is seeing students come into a classroom with little to no knowledge about machining. They come in and begin to learn in the classroom about things like blueprints, and then, move onto the floor using the machines and learning through hands-on applications how to operate the equipment.
"Right before graduation, they are able to walk into the lab, grab a blueprint and go make the part all on their own. When they can do that, I know they are ready to work in industry and to be a good employee for our partners.
"In addition to that, I’ve become involved in SkillsUSA with my students and program. I work with students who want to compete in the organization’s events. We practice outside of class time and they put in a lot of extra work to prepare. At these competitions, my students get to show off their skills against other college students across the state, and then, nation if they make it to nationals.
"It’s pretty impressive to see the quality of workmanship and talent these students have and how quick they can gain it in a program like this."
Q: How significant of an asset are educators to the local community?
A: "Very significant. All our instructors at Wiregrass go above and beyond to ensure students have all the knowledge they can have in the amount of time (they have) to prepare for the workforce. We provide training that helps industry reduce their training costs.
"We work with students on work ethics to prepare them to be employees and team players. We can partner with our community in a number of ways to make sure we are developing and graduating a skilled labor pool for them to be successful in their business."
Q: What was your reaction to the school shutdown in April?
A: "First reaction, how are we going to do this? I don’t teach an online program, and my program is not designed to be successful online. However, we were able to do more than I expected and we are prepared for short durations of online, if necessary.
"But we will do all we can to maintain a safe and healthy environment to be able to have students in the labs working. Students can do some of the studying and bookwork via virtual methods and at home which will allow me to space out students for lab time and work with them individually on the skills they need.
"We are in full operation in the labs following all CDC guidelines. We will continue to do that for as long as it is necessary."
Q: How do you foresee altering your teaching methods, if at all, in the upcoming school year due to the pandemic?
A: "I think we’ve adjusted already to deal with the continuation of the pandemic. We have plans for temporary moves to online but I do feel confident that the procedures we have in place and have had in place since June will work in our favor of not having to do that."
Q: What is your hope for the students entering into a school year with significant changes?
A: "My hope is that the students know we are doing all that we can to keep them safe in a face-to-face setting. We want them here, we want them on campus learning with us. We are providing PPE, we have health checks before going into labs and we have sanitation procedures in place.
"I would tell them not to get discouraged or be afraid to come to college with Wiregrass because of what is going on around them. This will pass and, if they’ll stay the course, they’ll come out good on the other side of it. Life will go on and their training will help make their life a good one."
Q: What advice or words of encouragement do you have for other teachers during this time?
A: "Keep the faith. Keep the faith in your skills, in your leadership and in your peers. I know our college president, Dr. Tina Anderson, and our system leaders are doing everything possible to keep this train rolling. These are difficult times and measures that have to be taken but they are doable and we can do them together.
"Hold your head high and be proud of what has been accomplished so far during this and how much we’ve adapted to continue to meet the needs of the students."
Quick Facts
– Lydia Hubert, director of marketing and public relations, said the machine tool field is in high-demand and the program qualifies for the governor’s HOPE career grant.
– Wiregrass reopened to the public July 27. Fall semester begins Aug.18.
– Classes requiring hands-on learning will meet in-person. Some courses will be taught online or through hybrid methods.
– Masks and social distancing are encouraged on all Wiregrass campuses.
– More information: wiregrass.edu; 4089 Val Tech Road; (229) 333-2100.
