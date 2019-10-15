VALDOSTA — In observance of Georgia Pre-K Week, Lowndes County Schools had two distinguished guest readers visit and read to pre-K students.
State Sen. Ellis Black and State School Superintendent Richard Woods read to pre-K classes at Clyattville and Westside elementary schools, school officials said.
Black visited Clyattville Elementary and read "The Story of Anna," written and illustrated by his granddaughter, Lauren Black. Sen. Black donated a copy of the book to the media center. State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited Westside Elementary and read the book "Llama Llama and the Bully Goat." "
The pre-K students enjoyed having guest readers," school officials said. "We were especially grateful to have them read to our students."
